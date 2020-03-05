Menu

GALLERY: Here are the victims of the Tennessee tornadoes

Posted: 2:06 PM, Mar 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-05 17:18:19-05
GALLERY: Here are the victims of the Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee this week.

Multiple tornadoes ripped through the area, devastating communities and killing a total of 25 people.

One of the twisters passed through three counties. The long-track tornado passed through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the names and photos of 21 of the victims:

Leisha Rittenberry

leisha rittenberry (2).jpg
Leisha Rittenberry

Stephanie Fields and Harlan Marsh

stephanie fieldsand harlan marsh.jpg
Stephanie Fields and Harlan Marsh

Keith and Cathy Selby

keith and cathy selby.jpg
(From left to right) Cathy and Keith Selby

Jessive Clark

Jessica Clark.jpg
Jessica Clark

Jamie Smith

jamie smith.jpg
Jamie Smith

Hattie Collins

Hattie Collins
Hattie Collins

Harlan Marsh

Harlan Marsh
Harlan Marsh

Dawson Curtis

Dawson Curtis
Dawson Curtis

Brandy Barker

Brandy Barker
Brandy Barker

Amanda Cole

amanda cole far right.jpg
Amanda Cole (far right) was killed in Putnam County

Terry Curtis

Terry Curtis (man).jpg
Terry Curtis

Todd and Sue Koehler

Todd and Sue Koehler.jpg
Todd (left) and Sue (right) Koehler

Michael Dolfini and Albree Sexton

Michael Dolfini and Albree Sexton
Micheal Dolfini (above) and Albree Sexton (below)

Erin, Joshua and Sawyer Kimberlin

Erin, Joshua, Sawyer Kimberlin
(From left to right) Joshua, Sawyer and Erin Kimberlin

Bridgette McCormick

Bridgette McCormick
Bridgette McCormick

Patricia Lane

Patricia Lane
Patricia Lane

This story was originally published by staff at WTVF.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

