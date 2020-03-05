GALLERY: Here are the victims of the Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee this week.
Multiple tornadoes ripped through the area, devastating communities and killing a total of 25 people.
One of the twisters passed through three counties. The long-track tornado passed through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the names and photos of 21 of the victims:
Leisha Rittenberry
Stephanie Fields and Harlan Marsh
Keith and Cathy Selby
Jessive Clark
Jamie Smith
Hattie Collins
Harlan Marsh
Dawson Curtis
Brandy Barker
Amanda Cole
Terry Curtis
Todd and Sue Koehler
Michael Dolfini and Albree Sexton
Erin, Joshua and Sawyer Kimberlin
Bridgette McCormick
Patricia Lane
This story was originally published by staff at WTVF.