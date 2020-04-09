Menu

'Full House' cast reunites for 'Full Quarantine' spoof

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier attend the premiere of "Fuller House" on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 09, 2020
The cast of "Full House" recreated its infamous opening introduction in honor of people staying home. Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron-Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin reunited on Wednesday for "Quarantine House."

Don't worry, the actors were not filming in the cramped "Full House" home.

The parody was posted on Saget's Facebook page on Wednesday.

The video ends with "STAY SAFE and STAY HOME. UNLIKE FULL HOUSE, THIS WILL GO AWAY."

Bure, Barber and Sweetin currently star in the Full House spinoff "Fuller House," which is in its fifth season on Netflix.

