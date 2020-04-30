Menu

Four children dead, one missing in Kentucky after buggy overturns into floodwaters

Four children dead, one missing in Kentucky after buggy overturns
Posted at 6:07 AM, Apr 30, 2020
BATH COUNTY, Ky. — Officials in Bath County, Kentucky — located east of Lexington — are searching for a missing Amish child who was separated from their family during a buggy accident.

The child had been in a buggy with their family Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when the family was swept away by water.

Five children and one adult were aboard the buggy when it overturned. Four of the children were killed when it was swept in the water. The adult survived the accident.

Several agencies spent the night searching for the fifth child.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

