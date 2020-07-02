Fort Hood officials to give update in Vanessa Guillen case

Army officials at Ford Hood in Texas will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon, a day after the Army confirmed it had arrested a suspect in connection with a soldier's disappearance and that a second suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an interaction with police.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen went missing from Fort Hood on April 22. Earlier this week, officials confirmed human remains were found in connection with her case. They have not yet confirmed if the remains are those of Guillen.

On Wednesday, Guillen's family, along with their attorney, held a press conference in Washington, D.C. and said they believe that she was killed by fellow soldiers on the base. The family maintains that Guillen was sexually harassed by her superior officers prior to her disappearance and that she shared that information with her family and other soldiers. She did not notify other superior officers for fear of retribution.

Guillen's family members called for a Congressional investigation into her case and called for the base to be "shut down."

Though Guillen went missing on April 22, it wasn't until late June that the Army said it suspected foul play in connection with Guillen's death. The Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has also confirmed it is investigating potential harassment claims against Guillen.

Wednesday morning, CID confirmed that police in Killeen, Texas, approached a suspect linked to Guillen's case at about 1:30 a.m. The suspect then shot himself and was later pronounced dead. The Army later confirmed that a second suspect, the estranged wife of a Fort Hood soldier, had also been taken into custody.