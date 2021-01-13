Menu

Former Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller reportedly captured on video inside Capitol during riots

Thomas Kienzle/AP
FILE - U.S. relay swimmer Klete Keller reacts after a men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay heat during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008. According to The Washington Post and The New York Times, Keller was reportedly captured on video inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during last week's deadly riots in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 19:33:21-05

Former Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was reportedly captured on video as part of the Trump supporters who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's deadly riots in Washington D.C.

In a video posted by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, which was first reported by SwimSwam and The New York Times, Keller allegedly appears in the video as the tall, bearded man wearing a Team USA jacket inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

According to SwimSwam, Keller, who won swimming medals in three Summer Games, was identified by former teammates and coaches as a member of the angry mob that surged at the U.S. Capitol.

The Times also reported that they received numerous identifications on Keller because of the Team USA jacket he was allegedly wearing and his height.

Keller doesn't appear to be engaging in any violent activity in the video. Still, he could face federal charges of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct if the authorities positively identify him, The Times reported.

According to The Times, Keller is a pro-Trump supporter, and the people the newspaper spoke to weren't shocked that he was at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Although his social media accounts have been deleted, several people told The Times that they contained a lot of pro-Trump content.

