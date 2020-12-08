Former Israeli space security chief claims aliens exist, and US has agreement with them

A former Israeli government official says extraterrestrials have been in contact with Earth, and that President Donald Trump is aware of an agreement between the U.S. and the aliens.

The official, Haim Eshed, is the former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate and made his comments during an interview with the Yediot Aharonot newspaper. Eshed is a respected professor and retired general, according to NBC News.

Parts of the interview, originally given in Hebrew, were translated over the weekend and published in the Jerusalem Post .

"The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," claims Eshed.

Eshed described a kind of galactic federation that had signed agreements of cooperation. He claims there is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens to conduct experiments.

He added that Trump is aware of the extraterrestrials’ existence and was asked not to reveal any information in order to prevent “ mass hysteria. ”

Officials from the White House and Israeli government did not respond to media requests for comment. A spokesman for NASA told NBC News that one of the agency’s key goals was to search for signs of life in the universe, but that they had yet to find any.

Eshed’s ideas were shared in more details in a book published in November called “The Universe Beyond the Horizon - conversations with Professor Haim Eshed.”