Former Bishop Gunn singer Travis McCready faces drug charges

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The one-time lead singer for the defunct Bishop Gunn rock and country band has been arrested in Louisiana on drug and traffic charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Travis McCready of Natchez, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish, east-central Louisiana. Authorities say McCready was taken to jail on traffic charges and counts alleging possession of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule III drugs.

The Natchez Democrat reports McCready has since been released on a $25,000 bond.

It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Bishop Gunn broke up in February 2020, citing internal issues, and suspended all tour dates and new music releases.

According to The Associated Press, in 2018, the band shot to the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart with their debut album “Natchez.”