Ford recalls nearly 26,000 vehicles for safety concerns

About 26,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled with three different safety concerns announced this week.

The first one is for certain 2016-2020 Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles with 16-way power seats. The issue is with the wiring of the seat harness and how close they are to the seat cushion pan. If certain wires are damaged from coming into contact with the seat cushion frame, Ford says the airbag system may not perform as intended.

People with impacted models can go to a dealer to have them install flocking tape and check the wires.

The second recall is for the newest model of F-650 and F-750 trucks. The vehicles are missing certain thermal protection components intended to reduce the interior cabin floor and seat attachment temperatures in hot conditions.

The third recall affects less than 100 of the 2020 Ford Escape and Transit vehicles. The airbag may not inflate properly. People are encouraged to take their vehicle to a Ford dealer to have the airbag checked.

Ford is not aware of any injuries from any of these safety concerns.