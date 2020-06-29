Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Ford moves unveiling date of 2021 Bronco after original reveal date coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday

items.[0].image.alt
Ford Motor Company
Ford moves unveiling date of 2021 Bronco after original reveal date coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 13:34:14-04

Ford decided to move the unveiling of the 2021 Bronco after realizing the original reveal date of July 9 was O.J. Simpson’s birthday.

In a statement to E.W. Scripps, the carmaker said that the original July 9 date was purely coincidental.

“The previously targeted date of July 9 unintentionally coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday," Ford officials said in a statement. "We wanted to be sensitive and respectful of this concern.”

Simpson famously led Los Angeles police on a low-speed police chase in a white Bronco back on June 17, 1994.

A few days later, Simpson was charged for allegedly murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman but was later acquitted of the double-homicide.

The new Bronco will be revealed on July 13.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson