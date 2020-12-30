For fourth-straight day, TSA screened more than 1M travelers at airports in U.S.

Since Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration says more than a million travelers have gone through security checkpoints at airports in the U.S. for the fourth-straight day.

According to the TSA checkpoint data tracker, TSA screened 1.12 million passengers on Saturday.

1.28 million went through checkpoints on Sunday, which, according to TSA, is the single busiest day since the pandemic began.

TSA said 1.11 million travelers went through checkpoints on Monday, and TSA screened 1.01 million passengers on Tuesday.

According to the data tracker, TSA has screened more than a million people in eight of the last 12 days.

The lowest traveling day since the coronavirus pandemic began was April 14, when 87,534 people flew in the United States.

The number of fliers, however, remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Health experts are worried that the increase in travel will lead to another surge in coronavirus cases, similar to the one following Thanksgiving.

In a recent interview with PBS, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended people be careful because "there is a lot of virus out there."

"Despite the fact that there is light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccines being rolled out through December, into January, February, and beyond, we still have to be careful, because there is a lot of virus out there," Dr. Fauci said on PBS' "Newshour."

As of Wednesday morning, 338,831 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. More than 19 million have contracted the coronavirus across the nation, according to an ongoing tally by Johns Hopkins University.