For first time in 30 years, country music legend Dolly Parton is releasing holiday album

Dolly Parton, left, performs "God Only Knows", "There Was Jesus", and "Faith" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-13 12:54:38-04

For Dolly Parton fans, Christmas came early. For the first time in 30 years, the country music legend is releasing a holiday album.

The album, called "A Holly Dolly Christmas," will be released on Oct. 2.

Parton made the exciting announcement on her Twitter account.

The album will include a mixture of original songs and holiday standards.

Parton will get some help with famous friends like Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

