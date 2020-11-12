Florida pet owner reunited with pit bull after more than 2 years

A now-5-year-old pit bull is back home with its owner after disappearing two-and-a-half years ago.

"This is a picture of her on the couch on Christmas," said Savannah Rastrelli, as she reminisced about her dog, Sugar. "This was in 2016."

Rastrelli said one day after roaming their 45-acre lot, Sugar never returned.

"I posted on Martin County lost and found pets, lost and found pets of the Treasure Coast," said Rastrelli.

Nobody ever answered the plea for help until this week, when the Port St. Lucie Police Department received a call of a stray dog.

The dog was wandering around the 1400 block of Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, more than 20 miles from where Sugar disappeared.

"It really is remarkable," said Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Keith Boham.

Boham said animal control officers were able to scan Sugar's microchip and identify the owner.

"With a microchip, we have the ability to scan the dog or pet and locate you in the event that your animal goes missing," said Boham.

Now reunited with her long-lost furry friend, Rastrelli said their story is proof that even when all hope is lost, it can still be found.

"I'm really happy we were able to get that call," said Rastrelli. "It's like we have a light back into our lives, a nice light."