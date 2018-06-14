Man arrested for threatening mass shooting at Disney World asked for Facebook 'likes', officials say

COCOA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at Walt Disney World.

Derek Eitel, 23, of Cocoa, Florida posted in a Facebook group stating, "5 likes and I'll go shoot up Disney and hang myself," an arrest report states.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says that the Facebook group has nearly 850 members, who were all able to view his post. Two of the members in the group reported the posting to law enforcement.

Eitel later admitted to deputies that he posted the threat from his phone while he was at work.

He was arrested on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $100,000 bond.