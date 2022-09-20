Watch Now
Florida Governor under investigation for allegedly flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Governor Ron Desantis is under investigation for allegedly flying a group of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Florida Governor Ron Desantis is under investigation for allegedly flying a group of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

The investigation is under a Texas sheriff who believes there's a high possibility that laws were broken.

Attorney's for the migrants are also calling for a different investigation because certain brochures were considered "misleading" as the information inside were meant for refugees and not migrants.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Governor is urging Washington politicians to pass immigration reform, saying that "it's not a secret the system is broken."

