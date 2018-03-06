"Flippy" the fast food burger-flipping robot makes its debut

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you were to walk into Caliburger in Pasadena, California, you'd see a flippin' robot manning down the grill.

That's right. It's a burger-flipping robot named Flippy, and according to its creators it's not here to take your job.

Flippy , created by Miso Robotics, still needs a little human help as a co-worker adds raw patties on the grill, but the robot then takes it from there.

The robotic arm then uses the spatula like no other, and uses thermal imaging and 3D camera vision to sense when to flip over the patty and remove it once it's finished.



David Zito, co-founder and CEO of Miso Robotics tells KTLA in Los Angeles, "The kitchen of the future will always have people in it, but we see that kitchen as having people and robots. This technology is not about replacing jobs — we see Flippy as that third hand."

Flippy the robot is reportedly capable of grilling 150 burgers per hour.

Right now, Caliburger is testing out the $60,000 robot in only one store before rolling Flippy out at its other locations.