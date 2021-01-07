First lady Trump’s chief of staff resigns amid unrest

As protests became violent in Washington DC, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her post.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham said in a statement.

Grisham was first hired as a Trump campaign communications aide in 2015. She then joined the White House in 2017.

Two months into the Trump administration, she joined the first lady’s office. She was then hired on to be the White House press secretary from July 2019 until May 2020. Her time as press secretary was notable for not holding a single White House briefing during that time.

She then returned to serve Melania Trump until today.

