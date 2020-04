The first set of koalas that were hurt in the brush fires that ravaged Australia five months ago have recovered and being released back into the wild.

The Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie posted on Facebook that 49 koalas have been rehabilitated and released back into their natural habitat.

Nearly 18 million acres of land burned in Australia late last year, and a third of koalas in Australia's New South Wales region died due to the brush fires.