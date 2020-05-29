First koala born since tragic Australian bushfires makes world debut

The first koala born since the tragic Australian bushfires has made his appearance to the world.

Everyone, meet Ash!

The Australian Reptile Park in central New South Wales shared the news on its Facebook page.

"We have a very special announcement... Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello!" the park said in a Facebook post. "Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia's native wildlife."

According to The Associated Press , the bushfires claimed the lives of 33 people and killed over 1 billion wildlife creatures.