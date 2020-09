A man has died in Alabama as a result of Hurricane Sally, according to several media outlets.

The Weather Channel reported the unidentified man died in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon confirmed to WVTM that a person is missing.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the slow-moving storm made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.