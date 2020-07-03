First Black man nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent

On Thursday, the United States Air Force Academy announced that President Trump nominated Lt. General Richard M. Clark to become the Academy's first Black superintendent.

According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, if the Senate confirms Lt. Gen. Clark's nomination, he will become the second Black general to head up a service academy. He will be in charge of the Academy's undergraduate academic program, cadet military, and athletic training and character development.

“I am extremely humbled and honored by the nomination to serve as the Superintendent of the Air Force Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Clark. “I’m also excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous work of Lt. Gen. [Jay] Silveria and to give back to the institution that has given me so much. Go Falcons!”

Clark has a history of leadership with the Air Force Academy, previously working as the Commandment of Cadets and at other levels of Air Force Command. He has pilot expertise as well, ranging from bomber to air-refueling. He currently leads the nuclear expertise for the Air Force at the Pentagon.

“I have no doubt that Lt. Gen. Clark will be an extraordinary leader for the Academy,” Silveria said. “He has a long history with USAFA and an exceptional leadership record.”

Clark will replace Silveria after 35 years of committed service to the nation and the Air Force. He has commanded the Academy for the last three years.

Silvera is expected to retire later this year.