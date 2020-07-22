Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning Washington DC building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Firefighters recently pulled six dogs from a burning building in Washington D.C.

Crews responded to the scene Tuesday after receiving a report of a row house on fire.

Four residents made it out but told firefighters six dogs were still inside. One by one, the pups were pulled out of the building.

One of the dogs was found unconscious but was treated and revived at the scene. DC Fire and EMS tweeted video of the dog being treated, along with a clip of the other rescued dogs.

Some of the other dogs rescued from the burning home by #DCsBravest.

No other injuries to the other dogs or residents were reported.

The department said intense heat and clutter in the home posed challenges. They also reported the home was without working smoke detectors.

The department later tweeted a reminder to always check your smoke detector.