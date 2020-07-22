Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning Washington DC building

items.[0].videoTitle
Dogs rescued from D.C. house fire
Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning Washington DC building
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 16:08:11-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Firefighters recently pulled six dogs from a burning building in Washington D.C.

Crews responded to the scene Tuesday after receiving a report of a row house on fire.

Four residents made it out but told firefighters six dogs were still inside. One by one, the pups were pulled out of the building.

One of the dogs was found unconscious but was treated and revived at the scene. DC Fire and EMS tweeted video of the dog being treated, along with a clip of the other rescued dogs.

No other injuries to the other dogs or residents were reported.

The department said intense heat and clutter in the home posed challenges. They also reported the home was without working smoke detectors.

The department later tweeted a reminder to always check your smoke detector.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!