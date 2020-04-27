Firefighters, police join huge birthday parade for young Virginia boy

ARLINGTON, VA. (AP) - A fire truck blared its sirens, police cruisers flashed lights and dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised signs and yelled: "Happy Birthday, Jessiah!"

None of them knew him but they were all there for him on his special day.

The surprise drive-by birthday party for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee was organized on social media by Ashley Johnson.

Her idea was inspired by similar celebrations that have brought joy to many children and adults during the quarantine.

Said his mother: "It goes to show the kindness that's still in people's hearts as far as just making that day happy for him."