Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Firefighters, police join huge birthday parade for young Virginia boy

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Ashley Johnson
Ashley Johnson/AP
In this April 10, 2020, handout photo, a birthday sign and a cluster of balloons hang on a car window ready for an impromptu, surprise birthday parade for six-year-old Jessiah Lee, in Arlington, Virginia. After Lee’s birthday party was upended due to the coronavirus, his close friend and mentor, Ashley Johnson, recruited the help of a local fire department, the police and dozens of neighbors to give him a birthday celebration. (Courtesy of Ashley Johnson via AP)
Firefighters, police join huge birthday parade for young Virginia boy
Firefighters, police join huge birthday parade for young Virginia boy
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 11:25:07-04

ARLINGTON, VA. (AP) - A fire truck blared its sirens, police cruisers flashed lights and dozens of families in cars decorated with balloons honked horns, raised signs and yelled: "Happy Birthday, Jessiah!"

None of them knew him but they were all there for him on his special day.

The surprise drive-by birthday party for 6-year-old Jessiah Lee was organized on social media by Ashley Johnson.

Her idea was inspired by similar celebrations that have brought joy to many children and adults during the quarantine.

Said his mother: "It goes to show the kindness that's still in people's hearts as far as just making that day happy for him."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.