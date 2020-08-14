Menu

Firefighters in California save American flag from Lake Fire flames

Firefighters save American flag from wildfire
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 14, 2020
Several firefighters were able to save an American flag while working to put out the flames of the Lake Fire in California late Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 union, which posted the dramatic video, showed crews pulling the flag down off a pole as flames raged around them.

"Even as we battle fast-spreading flames and dangerous conditions, our members continue to serve with respect and honor,” the union tweeted.

According to USA Today, the fire, which broke out Wednesday, is burning in the Angeles National Forest between Palmdale and Santa Clarita.

A scorched vehicle rests on Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By Thursday morning, the fire grew to 10,500 acres, and had not been contained, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A burned vehicle rests along Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

According to ABC News, people had to be evacuated from their residences.

