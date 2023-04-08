Watch Now
Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death

FILE - Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 08, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio suffered an accidental death from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last year.

The agency on Thursday also cited cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body, as a “significant condition.”

Investigators also determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey also confirmed the cause of death Thursday. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

