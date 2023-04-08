Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio suffered an accidental death from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last year.

The agency on Thursday also cited cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body, as a “significant condition.”

Investigators also determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey also confirmed the cause of death Thursday. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

