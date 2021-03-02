Menu

Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riot

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitol riots man with horns Jacob Chansley
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:00:15-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing the release of an Arizona man who stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say Jacob Chansley is a danger to the community.

They say Chansley held a weapon as he confronted officers and wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday over whether to grant Chansley's release request.

Prosecutors say a spear attached to a flagpole that was carried by Chansley into the Capitol was a weapon.

His attorney characterized the spear as an ornament.

His lawyer said the Chansley's note to Pence wasn't intended to be threatening.

