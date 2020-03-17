Feds dropping case for 2 Russian companies in Mueller probe

The Justice Department is moving to drop charges against two Russian companies that were accused of funding a social media campaign to sway American public opinion during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering were among three companies and 13 individuals charged in 2018 by special counsel Robert Mueller. The indictment alleged a conspiracy to spread disinformation on social media during the 2016 presidential race.

Officials said the effort included social media postings and campaigns aimed at dividing American public opinion and sowing discord in the electorate.