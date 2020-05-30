Menu

Federal officer killed in shooting at California courthouse

Noah Berger/AP
In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 30, 2020
The FBI said a contract security officer was killed and another injured in a shooting outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland.

Authorities say a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and someone fired at the officers.

The officers worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security and were protecting the court houses as part of their regular duties.

The shooting happened less than a half-mile half from the Oakland Police headquarters where demonstrators gathered to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

