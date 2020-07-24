Menu

Federal judge rules to unseal documents in 2015 case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Chris Ison/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 13:28:10-04

A federal judge approved the public release of documents that had been under seal in a case involving Ghislaine Maxwell.

She is the former girlfriend and confidant of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She's also an alleged accomplice in his sex-trafficking ring.

The judge ordered the court to have the documents ready within a week.

They're from a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

She says Epstein sexually abused her while she was a minor -- and Maxwell was involved.

Guiffre also says Epstein forced her to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew.

He denies that and the lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Included in the documents are Maxwell's 2016 deposition, in which she denies knowing Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the Epstein case and is in jail, pending trial.

Epstein died in a jail cell last August while awaiting trial.

