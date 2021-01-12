Federal investigators looking for person who marked 'TRUMP' on Florida manatee's back

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Federal investigators are looking for the person who carved the word "TRUMP" on the back of a Florida manatee.

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating the crime after the manatee was found Sunday with serious scarring with the president's name.

“It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida Director at the Center. “It’s clear that whoever harmed this defenseless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

Hailey Warrington found the manatee on Sunday during a manatee swim tour in Homosassa Springs.

She said the manatee was asleep in shallow water at the time. She sent a video she took during a tour on Monday.

"TRUMP" carved into Florida manatee's back

Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act since 1963.

Harassment of a manatee is a federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

On Monday, the Center of Biological Diversity announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at (888) 404-3922.

This article was written by Lisette Lopez for WFTS.