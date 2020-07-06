FDA: Nearly 19,000 bottles of hand sanitizer recalled

There is a nationwide voluntary recall of almost 19,000 bottles of hand sanitizer over concerns the mixture contains methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the company ITECH361 is recalling their All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant sold in one liter bottles. The 18,940 recalled bottles have UPC Code 628055370130.

According to the FDA, substantial exposure to methanol (wood alcohol) can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, and more serious conditions including death. There are no reports at this time of anyone getting sick from the recalled sanitizer.

This may sound familiar. Last month, the FDA warned people about sanitizer from the manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico Because of possible methanol concerns.

The ITECH361 product was distributed around the country to distributors and retailers. Retailers are encouraged to pull it from their shelves, those who purchased it are asked to stop using it and return the product for a refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Corina Enriquez by phone number (888)405-4442 or e-mail at corina@itech361.com, Monday through Friday beginning July 6, 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MDT). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product.