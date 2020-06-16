Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage 'unacceptable'

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Richard Drew/AP
In this Feb. 14, 2018, photo, the logo for T-Mobile appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it's working to fix a widespread network issue. The company's president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, at around 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the “voice and data issue” soon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage 'unacceptable'
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 13:05:16-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile's nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was "unacceptable" and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.

The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.

RELATED: Major wireless carriers experiencing outages throughout U.S.

T-Mobile, one of the country's three largest wireless service providers, said it had a "voice and text issue" that began around noon EDT Monday.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray tweeted that everything was restored.

"Voice and text services are now restored," T-Mobile Neville Ray tweeted. "Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issues. We sincerely apologize for any and all inconveniences."

The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should be resolved.

The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis