FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage 'unacceptable'

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile's nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was "unacceptable" and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.

The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.

RELATED: Major wireless carriers experiencing outages throughout U.S.

T-Mobile, one of the country's three largest wireless service providers, said it had a "voice and text issue" that began around noon EDT Monday.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray tweeted that everything was restored.

"Voice and text services are now restored," T-Mobile Neville Ray tweeted. "Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issues. We sincerely apologize for any and all inconveniences."

Voice and text services are now restored. Thank you for your patience as we fixed the issues. We sincerely apologize for any and all inconveniences. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 16, 2020

The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should be resolved.

The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.