FBI search home of possible person of interest in Nashville explosion

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — The Associated Press, CBS, and NBC News are reporting that federal investigators have been searching through the home of a possible person of interest in connection to the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The AP reported that agencies were at a home in Antioch in suburban Nashville after receiving information regarding the investigation.

According to CBS and NBC News, investigators searched the home of 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

Scripps sister station in Nashville WTVF discovered just weeks ago - he signed over his longtime home to a 29-year old woman who lives in California.

Property records show he sold her another house nearby a year earlier.

We don't know much about Warner, other than the likely owned an alarm company during the 1990s.

Law enforcement received more than 500 tips that led them to this home on Bakertown Road in Antioch.

Marco Rodriguez lives in the same building as Warner. He said at around 10 a.m. on Saturday federal agents told him to evacuate.

"They came in and told us to get out just in case there was a bomb or something," Rodriguez said.

Federal agents and metro police spent the day combing through Warner's home, making sure it was safe and looking for evidence.

Neighbors tell me when police showed the picture of the RV that was used in the downtown bombing, they immediately recognized it.

"It was parked over there all the time," Rodriguez said, "It's weird because it could've been us if he wanted to like blow us up or the bomb could've malfunctioned."

WTVF was able to dig up property assessment photos of the home. It shows the RV there as far back as 2007.

Google street view pictures of Warner's property from last year also showed an RV similar to the one used in the bombing.

It is unclear right now if anyone was inside the house when federal agents entered.

Police Chief John Drake said tissue was found near the explosion site and authorities are working to confirm if it is human remains.

This story was originally published by Seena Sleem at WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.