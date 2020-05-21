Menu

FBI says shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was 'terrorism related,' suspect identified

Raw CCPD presser vid from slicer 0521
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 21, 2020
The man killed in this morning's shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi has been identified.

NBC News reports that the suspect's name is Adam Salim Alsahli.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said the incident was "terrorism-related" and the alleged shooter is dead.

Greeves added that authorities believe a second potential suspect remains at large.

"We may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community," she said.

Watch the full news conference above.

KRIS was first to report this story.

