FBI says shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was 'terrorism related,' suspect identified

The man killed in this morning's shooting at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi has been identified.

NBC News reports that the suspect's name is Adam Salim Alsahli.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said the incident was "terrorism-related" and the alleged shooter is dead.

Greeves added that authorities believe a second potential suspect remains at large.

"We may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community," she said.

Watch the full news conference above.

KRIS was first to report this story.