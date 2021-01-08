FBI executes search warrants on former Tennessee House speaker, other Republicans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — FBI agents raided the homes of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and other Republican allies early Friday morning as part of an unspecified corruption probe.

Agents were also seen entering the Cordell Hull Building in downtown Nashville where legislative offices are located. An FBI agent was spotted standing guard outside Casada's office.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed the FBI's presence and involvement in on-going searches, but would not elaborate on the focus of the investigation.

WTVF spotted two FBI agents entering Casada's condo in Franklin at 7 a.m.

Casada, who resigned as House speaker in August 2019 following a NewsChannel 5 investigation and was re-elected to the state House in November 2020, greeted agents in his bathrobe.

About an hour later, a search team entered the residences with boxes and photographic equipment.

A knowledgeable source tells WTVF that simultaneous search warrants were being executed at the residences of two Casada aides and two Republican members of the legislature.

Gov. Bill Lee was asked about the probe during his scheduled media availability on Friday morning and told reporters that he was “aware” of the situation.

“I’ve spoken with Speaker Sexton this morning and I’m aware of the FBI raids. It’s certainly very concerning. I know very little about that. There’s been no FBI outreach to us, but I have confidence that Speaker Sexton is on top of the situation and we’ll learn more as this unfolds,” said Lee.

This story was originally published by Phil Williams at WTVF.