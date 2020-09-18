Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization

items.[0].image.alt
John McDonnell/AP
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill Washington. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post, Pool via AP)
FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization
Posted at 6:25 AM, Sep 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-18 09:25:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray says he regards antifa as more of an ideology than an organization.

That differs from President Donald Trump, who has suggested that antifa be formally designated as a terror group.

Wray did not dispute in testimony Thursday to the House Homeland Security Committee that antifa activists were a serious concern. But he said it’s not a group or an organization.

Hours after the hearing, Trump took to Twitter to chastise his FBI director for his statements on antifa and on Russian election interference.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...