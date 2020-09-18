FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray says he regards antifa as more of an ideology than an organization.

That differs from President Donald Trump, who has suggested that antifa be formally designated as a terror group.

Wray did not dispute in testimony Thursday to the House Homeland Security Committee that antifa activists were a serious concern. But he said it’s not a group or an organization.

Hours after the hearing, Trump took to Twitter to chastise his FBI director for his statements on antifa and on Russian election interference.

...And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020