Father gunned down in New York while holding 6-year-old daughter's hand

A dad was crossing a Bronx street with his daughter when someone in a car fatally shot him. (Left: Family Handout, Right: NYPD)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 07, 2020
NEW YORK CITY — A dad, hand-in-hand with his 6-year-old daughter, was gunned down as he crossed a street in the Bronx on Sunday.

29-year-old Anthony Robinson or Brooklyn was crossing East 170th St. at Sheridan Ave. with his daughter when he paused to let a car pass. The driver pulled up and opened fire, hitting Robinson repeatedly.

Video from the incident showed Robinson collapse to the ground as the car sped off. His daughter ran away from the scene.

Warning: Video below may be disturbing to some

Robinson was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

Family members said Robinson was a father of two. His cousin, Michael Parker, said Robinson would be missed.

"He's loved. He'll be remembered," Parker said. "He's going to live through us."

No arrests have been made. The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This story was originally published by Aliza Chasan on WPIX in New York City.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
