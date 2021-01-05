Family Video closing all remaining locations, holding liquidation sales

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — No more "be kind, rewind."

Family Video, a Midwest-based video rental chain, announced Tuesday that all of its remaining locations nationwide, more than 250, will close by Jan. 6.

In a news release, the company announced that stores are beginning to liquidate, so stores will remain open until everything is sold.

The stores are selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures, and more at closeout prices.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD, the company that owns Family Video.

According to Family Video was founded in 1978.

This story was first published by Alice Reid at WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.