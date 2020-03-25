Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died while in Iranian custody

The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson says U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.

The family says in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Levinson had died, but it occurred before the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The family says it “will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man, a new reality that is inconceivable to us.” Levinson disappeared on Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission.

President Donald Trump was asked whether he was aware of the reports. He said Levinson's status "wasn't looking good," but did not accept reports that Levinson has died.