Army confirms suspect in Guillen case died by suicide during police confrontation

The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has confirmed that a soldier who was wanted in connection with the disappearance with Pfc. Vanessa Guillen shot and killed himself during an interaction with police Wednesday morning.

In their statement, CID also confirmed that a civilian suspect had been taken into custody by the Texas Rangers in connection with Guillen's disappearance. The civilian, an estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, is currently being held in the Bell County jail.

The Army did not identify either suspect in their statement.

The announcement came as Guillen's family delivered a powerful press conference in Washington, calling on Congress to investigate her disappearance and sexual harassment in the military.

During that press conference, the family said they believe that remains that were found in Texas on Tuesday were Guillen's.

Family members also said her superior officers sexually harassed Guillen before her disappearance. They said that before her disappearance, Guillen told family members and other soldiers that she was being harassed by her superiors. However, she did not report the abuse to her superior officers because she feared retribution.

Guillen's sister gave an impassioned speech in which she accused Army officials of "lying to her face" throughout the investigation into Guillen's disappearance.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, appeared at the press conference along with the family and echoed calls for a Congressional investigation.

"We need to know why she did not get the help when she needed it," Gabbard said.

Guillen, 20, was last seen around 11:30 am in the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters' parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22.

It wasn't until late June that the Army said it suspected foul play in connection with Guillen's death. CID now says it is investigating claims that Guillen was sexually harassed prior to her disappearance.

According to a statement from the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), partial human remains were found during a search of an area of interest close to the Leon River in Bell County on Tuesday. CID has not yet confirmed the identity of the remains.

