Family of Indianapolis man killed by police officer says they want justice

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Dreasjon Reed says they want justice for their son after he was shot and killed by an officer Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The incident was broadcasted live on Facebook and has sparked anger and protests from the community. Protesters gathered Thursday at the City-County Building and throughout Indianapolis.

Family members say they are devastated, and protesters are upset about what the live stream of the incident showed.

"I was crushed," Jamie Reed, Dreasjon's father, said when he watched the video. "It just gives me a whole other disrespect for the police. It's just all it is. It just shows me that we are not really being protected and served; we are being hunted."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says both Dreasjon Reed and the officer fired shots.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Randal Taylor says he's heartbroken over the loss of life.

