Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Facebook has removed a campaign ad by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle.

That symbol was once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps. Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of security policy, confirmed at a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday that the ad had been removed.

He says Facebook does not permit symbols of hateful ideology “unless they’re put up with context or condemnation.”

Facebook has the following policy involving hate speech:

"We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We protect against attacks on the basis of age when age is paired with another protected characteristic, and also provide certain protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation."