Facebook launches TikTok rival app Instagram Reels

It looks like TikTok has more competition - this time from Facebook.

On Wednesday, Facebook launched Instagram Reels, an app that allows users to record 15-second clips set to music, editing the clips by adding effects and filters.

The announcement was posted on blog posts from Instagram and Facebook.

"Reels gives people new ways to express themselves, discover more of what they love on Instagram, and help anyone with the ambition of becoming a creator take center stage," Instagram said in the blog post.

The app will be made available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store for free on Monday.