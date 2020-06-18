Facebook, Instagram give option to limit political ads

As the 2020 election approaches, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the social media networks are giving users an opportunity to limit most political advertisements.

The announcement was paired with several measures Zuckerberg said Facebook and Instagram are launching as part of its response to the upcoming election.

In order to limit the advertisements on Facebook, go to the Facebook mobile app, click on settings, ad preferences, and ad topics. The video below shows how it works:

For Instagram users, click on settings, ads, and ad topic preferences. The video below shows how it works:

Zuckerberg said in an op-ed to USA Today, “For those of you who've already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we're also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We'll still remind you to vote.”

