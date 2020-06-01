Facebook employees speak out against company over Trump

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook employees are using Twitter to register their frustration over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to leave up posts by President Donald Trump that suggested protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.

While Twitter demoted and placed a warning on a tweet about the protests that read, in part, that "when the looting starts the shooting starts,"

Facebook has let it stand, with Zuckerberg laying out his reasoning to do so in a Facebook post Friday.

Trump's comment evoked the civil-rights era by borrowing a phrase used in 1967 by Miami's police chief to warn of an aggressive police response to unrest in black neighborhoods.