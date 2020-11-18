FAA clears Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies, The Associated Press reports.

The plane has been grounded in the U.S. since March 2019 after it was involved in two deadly crashes just months after initial orders for the model had been fulfilled. The two crashes — one which occurred in Africa, the other in Asia — killed a combined 346 people.

In Congressional hearings last September, Boeing officials say the plane's software included a fatal flaw that caused a nosedive in certain situations.

In addition to the human cost of the software error, the Boeing 737 Max has proven to be malignant for Boeing's business. According to CNN, Boeing says the grounding of the 737 Max has resulted in $20 billion in direct costs. Boeing's stock fell 100 points between March 2019 and January 2020 — a massive loss even before the COVID-19 pandemic dragged the entire market down with historic losses.

In October, American Airlines announced it would begin using the plane on certain routes in late December, pending FAA approval.

This story is breaking and will be updated.