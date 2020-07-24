FAA calls for inspections for certain Boeing 737s after multiple reports of engine shutdowns

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency directive for inspections of certain Boeing 737 planes due to recent reports of engine shutdowns.

The FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive on Thursday for certain Boeing 737s that have been in storage for more than a week.

According to the directive, a certain engine valve may be responsible for four recent reports of engine shutdowns. Agency officials suspect that the valve may become corroded during storage, causing it to remain stuck in the open position.

The directive requires that any Boeing 737-300, -400, -500, -600, -700, -700C,-800, -900, and -900ER that have been in storage for a week or longer undergo an inspection before being put back into use. The directive also requires inspections for any of those Boeing models that have completed "less than 10 flight cycles" at the time of the directive after coming out of storage.

The inspection order was released the same day that CNBC reported that Boeing told lenders to expect fewer deliveries of its 737 Max planes that initially expected. The 737 Max, a plane Boeing has been developing for years, was grounded in 2019 after a series of crashes.