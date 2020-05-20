Menu

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison

FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building before beginning his prison term in New York.
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 18:43:17-04

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.

The person says Cohen will be released on furlough with the expectation that he will transition to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

