Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

items.[0].image.alt
David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Rick Snyder
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 20:00:42-05

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.

Residents’ tap water became tainted by lead. A legionella outbreak has been connected by experts to ruinous decisions that turned a river into the city’s water source in 2014-15. The indictment filed by the attorney general’s office is groundbreaking.

According to the state archivist, no governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office.

Snyder was in office from 2011 through 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.