Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.

Residents’ tap water became tainted by lead. A legionella outbreak has been connected by experts to ruinous decisions that turned a river into the city’s water source in 2014-15. The indictment filed by the attorney general’s office is groundbreaking.

According to the state archivist, no governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office.

Snyder was in office from 2011 through 2019.