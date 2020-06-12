Event industry struggling to adjust to ‘new normal’ amid spread of COVID-19

While states are reopening venues such as restaurants, bars, museums and playgrounds, one industry is still reeling from mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The event industry is still largely impacted, as large gatherings and unnecessary travel are still discouraged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance about big gatherings for now and in the future. The CDC suggests event organizers do things like provide COVID-19 prevention supplies like hand sanitizer and disposable facemasks while discouraging people who are vulnerable to the disease -- like older adults – from coming to events at all.

Marking and live event expert Nick Borelli is unsure when things will return to normal, which he concedes is “not a very satisfying answer.”

Expect to see smaller, more local events with cultural significance, like local celebrations or concerts rather than a conference or trade show, Borelli predicts.

“If these things happen, it will just happen with an increased amount of trust, knowing that people want things to be the way that they were,” Borelli said. “They want things to be that way, they're just looking for it.”

Borelli expects that in some sectors of event planning, such as corporate events, virtual events could become the norm.

“Weddings are being postponed with the hopes to come back as they were,“ he said. “Corporate is making a move to adjust things to a cliche of new normal, which at the very least, be a world of hybrid for quite some time and probably sticking to a percentage of that.”

And those virtual events offer their own unique challenges and triumphs. Although there isn’t in-person interaction, there is the potential to reach more people who may not have been able to take time off or to afford to go to a conference.

Right now there’s a chance to gather data, Borelli says, to see what things do just work better online for more hybrid events in the future.

“I think that depending on the data that we collect in this time and then also in the time that comes next, we can potentially prove our value in a black and white way that we never able to before,” Borelli said.

Professional photographer Kamrom Khan’s career is dependent on a return to normal. She had one event after another canceled or postponed as the pandemic began to spread throughout the US.

“It’s been really tough from thinking I was going to have one of my best years ever to no income,” Khan said.

While Khan is accustomed to capturing big events, frequently being scheduled year in advance or longer, Khan simply doesn’t foresee when large gatherings will return to normal.

“Right now, I can't until things really change and really start going down in a downward trend,” Khan said. “I can't even think about having these large gatherings and I think a lot of people don't want to anyway. Even if we were allowed to.”

But Khan is ready to return to work, taking precautions while doing so.

“I'll definitely be wearing a mask whether I'm photographing people inside or outside, I just want to,” Khan said. “Not just (to) protect myself, but I wanna show others how people look at me and realize I'm doing everything that I need to be doing.”

