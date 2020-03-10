Evelyn Boswell: Body discovered has 'exact clothing' as missing Tennessee toddler

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An investigator has revealed new details about the discovery of a child's body on property belonging to relatives of a Tennessee woman whose daughter went missing.

WJHL-TV reports a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that the clothing found on the child's body was the exact clothing Megan Boswell said her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell was wearing when the toddler went missing.

CNN reports that children's clothing, diapers and toys were found with the body.

The revelation was made at a quickly-arranged court hearing Monday.

A judge raised Megan Boswell's bond to $150,000. She is charged with filing a false report in the case.

An autopsy of the body found Friday is still pending.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing from her northeast Tennessee home in February but was last seen in December.